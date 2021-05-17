I’m concerned that our conservative Kirkwood and Webster neighbors don’t seem to be concerned.
Ever wonder how much quiet you need to hear a pin drop?
First, let’s start with noise. Kevin McCarthy on punishing Liz Cheney for being an independent Republican.
Now. The quiet.
Marjorie Taylor Green Facebooking support for assassinating Obama, Clinton and Pelosi.
Matt Gaetz and the allegations concerning sex trafficking.
Lauren Boebert tweeting where Pelosi was during the sedition.
Jim Hauschultz
Kirkwood