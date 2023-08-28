Located on the western border of Illinois on the Mississippi River where Missouri and Iowa meet, the Quincy area is teeming with delights for the curious traveler. The thriving agricultural community delivers surprises from a rural museum dedicated to preserving 1930s farm life, to seven scenic family-owned wineries.
Quincy’s downtown district is a hive of dining and drinking establishments. A rising star is The Patio Restaurant & Lounge. The swanky digs are in the lower level of the former Elkton Hotel. Top notch cuisine, classic cocktails and Gucci wallpaper embrace patrons with glamorous ambiance.
For a nostalgic midday treat, Winking’s Market is a must. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Winking’s is the only corner grocery and deli in Quincy. The counter service offers a wide variety of cold cuts, cheeses, and ice-cold pop. And the penny candy corner prompts a smile with candy cigarettes and other bygone sweets.
Visitors will enjoy all things German at Oktoberfest each September in the Dick Brothers Brewery District. The day-long street fest offers bands, loaded brats, beer and brewery tours. A newer addition is the Ratskeller After Party. Casting a nod to the city’s German roots, the Ratskeller is a cozy underground bar serving European beers as well as classic, German, and craft cocktails.
Quincy is the nucleus of the Mississippi Valley Wine Trail, from Nauvoo to Rockport, Illinois. Win free Wine Trail swag by visiting all seven locations. Signature T-shirts or wine glasses are awarded to participants who complete the Trail Blazer Challenge.
While on the northern portion of the trail, experience the forest wonders of Ten Acre Treehouses nestled on the outskirts of historic Nauvoo. This secluded, off-grid stay has been described as “magical and inspiring” by guests hailing from across the U.S. Choose from semi-primitive tree houses with 360-degree views and a reclaimed 1800s log cabin with a cozy wood burning fireplace.
Travel the Great River Road to the historic Warsaw Brewery. The restored structure holds a colorful past and still commands incredible views of the Mississippi River. Patrons come from far and wide to dive into the colossal Bloody Mary Tower and Build-a-Burger Menu.
