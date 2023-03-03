With sparse housing inventory and high purchasing demand, local homebuyers are searching online for homes 365 days a year. That’s according to real estate agent Joel Svoboda, owner and team lead of Svoboda Realty based in Webster Groves.
“Don’t think that the best time to sell a home is only in the spring months,” he said.
Svoboda predicts the 2023 local housing market will remain highly competitive given the very low housing inventory, an increase in buyers who have continued to search year after year but are still empty handed, plus the addition of more new buyers.
“I think hesitating is always costly in a market where we are reliant on variable factors such as the Federal Reserve’s rate decisions and the overall state of the U.S. economy,” he said.
Rooted in St. Louis since 1984, Svoboda said he has accumulated a thorough knowledge of the many neighborhoods and communities in the area. He was recognized as A Top 5 Agent in the Central Corridor that spans the Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Brentwood, Clayton, University City and Maplewood-Richmond Heights school districts. Svoboda also was named the 2019 Outstanding Business Person of the Year by Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Because mortgage rates have come down from last fall, he said homebuyers are now back in the market searching for their next homes.
As of Friday, Feb. 24, Svoboda said Webster Groves had 16 active residential properties on the market and Kirkwood had 26 such active residential properties.
“Our local inventory of homes is very low, which means if you’re selling your home you’re probably going to see plenty of showings and a good possibility of multiple offers,” he said. “I think as long as mortgage rates hover in the 6% to 7% range, homebuyers will continue their home searches.”
In this fast-paced housing market, Svoboda said it’s extremely helpful to work with a skilled, experienced real estate agent who has the expertise necessary to guide clients through every step of the buying or selling process.
“A good real estate agent will have a network and access to a wide range of listings that may not be publicly available, including off-market listings and pre-MLS properties,” he added.
Additionally, Svoboda said solid real estate agents save clients time by handling many of the administrative tasks associated with buying or selling a property, such as scheduling showings, coordinating inspections and handling paperwork.
“Choosing the right Realtor can give clients peace of mind, knowing that they have a knowledgeable professional on their side working to achieve their goals and protect their interests,” he said.
Now is the time to sell a home, Svoboda asserted.
“Sellers should feel another opportunity this year to see attractive offers on their homes,” he said. “The combined average sale price to list in Webster Groves and Kirkwood was around 103.3% in 2022. I expect it will be similar this year.”