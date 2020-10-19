Many of us over the last few months had family or dear friends who were victims of COVID-19 who spent weeks, or even months, hospitalized without being able to receive visitors except virtually. Well, the Webster-Kirkwood Times was also a victim of COVID-19 in a similar fashion.
Although we loyal readers could visit you online, we were denied the opportunity to touch and hold you and enjoy the sight of you in your red-sleeved wrapper on our driveways on Friday mornings. But gratefully you have survived the pandemic and recovered enough that we can once again welcome you into our homes, with no masks or social distancing required.
We are all so very grateful!
Ron Zager
Webster Groves