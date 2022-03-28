The Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women is dedicated to making life comfortable for its special residents. Under the leadership of Executive Director Amy Lepper, the home provides long-term life care for senior women who are visually impaired and blind.
The Blind Girls Home was founded in 1866 in the City of St. Louis to house young women who wanted to live on their own and learn how to be self-sufficient. Philanthropist Mary Culver read about their efforts and donated money to help them acquire a house on Page Avenue. Eventually, the home was populated mainly by older and elderly women.
In the 1960s, the Home’s Board of Directors started looking for a new location. They found it in downtown Kirkwood, and in 1966, residents moved into their new home, designed by world-renowned local architect Gyo Obata. In 1993, they officially became The Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired women.
The small facility, limited to no more than 28 residents, is not part of any larger chain. In fact, the home is the only community for visually impaired women in the United States.
Societal changes in life spans and living arrangements have altered the population of the home.
“As people live longer, the Home’s population is older,” said Leslie Tomlin, director of nursing. “The current average age at the Mary Culver Home is 91. We have three residents who are 101 years old.”
Mary Culver residents enjoy a variety of activities, from musical concerts, spa treatments, and food tastings to monthly birthday celebrations. Any excuse for a party brings out the decorations, party hats, and festive foods – Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, and more.
“Everyone here puts their hearts and souls into caring for our ladies,” said Amy Lepper, executive director. “We love to see them sing along with visiting musicians or try out new crafts. The last two years have been difficult for our residents, so it has been extra special to see group activities and visits from loved ones again.”
