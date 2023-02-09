A small group of citizens held vigil beneath the flag pole at Kirkwood City Hall on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, to mark the 15th anniversary of the tragic shootings at Kirkwood City Hall.
On the evening of Feb. 7, 2008, Charles Lee Thornton went on a shooting rampage at city hall, killing council members Connie Karr and Michael Lynch, Public Works Director Ken Yost, and Kirkwood police officers Tom Ballman and William Biggs. Kirkwood Mayor Mike Swoboda was shot and severely injured. He died seven months later of complications from his injuries. Thornton was shot and killed during a shootout with Kirkwood police officers who responded to the scene.
Those at Tuesday night’s gathering assembled beneath city hall’s flag pole before visiting the Kirkwood Memorial, a park and plaza that serves to memorialize the deaths of the six public servants. The park honors each public servant with a memorial seating area along a meandering walkway.