Saturday, Nov. 28, is Small Business Saturday — a day established to contrast corporate Black Friday offerings and encourage residents to support local shops.
In an increasingly internet-dependent world, shopping local means keeping money in the community and leads to more tax revenue available for maintenance, beautification and other efforts.
While some small businesses in the Webster-Kirkwood area continue to thrive, many have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As Christmas looms, the Times checked in with several small businesses to see how they’re faring during the start of the holiday season.
Sweet Be’s Candy & Gifts
12027 Manchester Road
Opened in 2002, Sweet Be’s Candy & Gifts aims to be a one-stop shopping experience for gift giving, with plenty of toys, games and treats to satisfy sweet tooths of any age. The family-owned business prides itself on giving a personal touch to the shopping experience, but with ordinances limiting business capacity, owner Chris Tini has been relying more on an online presence to bring in customers.
“When small businesses are able to help recommend items, it’s a benefit for the customers,” Tini said. “You don’t get that when you walk into a Walmart. We’re trying to do more on Facebook and Instagram to let customers know what we have. We’re trying to update our website, we can do curbside pickup, and we ship and deliver. All those things that weren’t as important in the past are important now.”
Inside the shop, Tini has done her best to keep customers safe, spacing out displays and eliminating self-serve candy containers that have been replaced with pre-packaged goodies. Gone are the usual reindeer meet-and-greets and other holiday-themed events Sweet Be’s would normally host this time of year, but Tini hopes the draw of holiday shopping will be enough to get people through the door.
“There’s nothing that feels better than walking into a store and it smells like Christmas and somebody offers you a piece of candy,” she said. “I hope and pray that’s enough to keep us all going.”
Tini said her shop will continue adapting to the times, whether that means reducing hours, limiting capacity or changing how Sweet Be’s operates. Her number one priority, she said, is to continue offering a personal touch to anyone who shops with at her store.
“We keep listening to the customers and trying to respond to things they are looking for,” said Tini. “We depend on them to show up. We’ve had faithful, wonderful customers over the years. We wouldn’t be here 19 years later if it wasn’t for them. We’re so grateful.”
Pedego St. Louis
801 S. Holmes Ave.
Bill Sauerwein, who owns electric bike store Pedego St. Louis with his wife, Carla, said his business has been impacted by the pandemic as well — in a positive way.
“It’s funny. In March, we closed our store for five weeks and wondered how badly our business would suffer,” said Sauerwein. “Then we opened the store in April on a limited basis, by appointment only, and next thing you know, our inventory was completely depleted.”
Sauerwein said electric bikes have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic due to gyms closing and the need for people working from home to get exercise or get out in the fresh air. The already open-air design of the Pedego store makes it easy for customers to socially distance and remain safe while browsing. And though he gets customers from as far away as Illinois, Sauerwein said over half are from the Webster-Kirkwood area.
When asked why he shut down in March before any direct orders from the county government to do so, Sauerwein said he wanted to keep customers from gathering in the store at the start of cycling season when knowledge about the coronavirus was minimal.
“It’s easy to make decisions like that when you consider yourself part of the community,” he said.
Never Enough Boutique
51 N. Gore Ave.
Black Friday used to be a busy time for Lisa Lorenz, owner of women’s clothing store Never Enough Boutique. This year, things are a little quieter.
“If you think about why you go shopping, it’s usually because you’re motivated by a trip, a party, a date, a work meeting, school, a job interview. All the things that motivate shopping are not happening,” said owner Lisa Lorenz. “Even people with the means to shop are confused about what they should be shopping for. That has affected us.”
Despite sales being “down quite a bit this year versus last year,” Lorenz has been fortunate enough to receive support from loyal customers. Though she would normally be conversing with them in person, due to the pandemic options to forge connections with customers are limited.
To overcome this barrier, Lorenz is helping customers with their orders in any way she can — including delivering them personally, often on the same day the order is placed.
“I fondly call it the COVID hustle. We will do anything we need to do to help people and keep business afloat,” said Lorenz. “I drove to someone’s house with four pairs of jeans and sat in their driveway as they tried them on. You do what you need to do to help these wonderful people who have been your great customers for so long.”
With sales growing slightly as of late, Lorenz is hopeful for the holiday season.
“We want to help people find a perfect gift or give an opinion and be patient and kind,” she said. “You can’t assume anything. You have no idea what’s going on in everyone’s lives when they walk in your door.”
Sugar Creek Gardens
1011 N. Woodlawn Ave.
In a normal year, plant nursery Sugar Creek Gardens employs 25-30 people, but when the pandemic hit, owner Ann and daughter Abby Lapides knew they’d have to do some pruning for the sake of safety. Moving their shop to exclusively online ordering and curbside pickup, the duo went into the busy growing season with just three other employees.
“Spring is our biggest time of the year,” said Abby Lapides. “We switched to fully online ordering and set up a website in two weeks. My mom and I were working 18 hour days, doing the gardening stuff here and at night time getting the website up.”
Though Sugar Creek has always had a website, it was mostly to show the products available. Lapides said the pandemic forced her to optimize it for ordering as well.
But from the start, the demand for gardening supplies during a pandemic was too great for the family to handle. Facing more business than they could accommodate, the Lapides’ cut back on offerings this year.
“We are lucky that our business is something that you can do at home. I feel for the places like restaurants where you need people to come to you,” said Lapides. “One thing we did see a huge uptick in was vegetable gardening, particularly in the very beginning, when people were worried about food storage. We had people trying to buy every flat of lettuce we had in stock.”
Sugar Creek Gardens will close for the season in late December and open again in March, as per usual. Though there will be no Christmas poinsettias this year, Lapides said most of her customers understand the shop’s position.
“Obviously there’s always some outliers, but overall most customers were very supportive of what we were doing. When things are really hard, we’re still supported by our customers. This is a great community,” she said.
Blue Dahlia Designs
7930 Big Bend Boulevard
Run by mother-daughter team Angie and Alyssa Mangan, homegoods store Blue Dahlia Designs had been open for less than a year when COVID-19 came around.
“I think we’ve been hit a little harder than other stores,” said Angie Mangan. “I know the customer bases were there for the others, whereas we didn’t have that luxury. We weren’t able to build up our customer base before the pandemic struck.”
Disaster struck again when an employee tested positive in the fall, throwing a wrench into preparations for holiday shopping. Mangan said the one bright side is these challenges have strengthened her ability to think creatively.
In addition to building a website, which wasn’t in their plans for at least five years, the store now has alternative methods of shopping, including personal shopping via FaceTime and by appointment outside of regular hours. They also started a wedding registry and began hosting small group crafting workshops, including several online workshops.
“Our Christmas season is not going the way it needs to go. We’ll be around after this is over but it’s going to be a struggle. You have to keep thinking outside of the box to survive,” said Mangan.”