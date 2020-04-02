St. Louis County Library is partnering with the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to provide families in need with drive-thru emergency diapers at four library branches starting Friday, April 3. Families can pick up a supply of 25 diapers each Friday between 10 a.m. and noon. Appropriately-sized diapers will be provided to children ages 3 and under. A child must be present to receive a supply of diapers. Supplies and sizes may be limited. Diapers will be distributed in the branch parking lots. Donations of diapers will also be accepted during this time.
Period supply kits will also be available from the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies on Fridays.
St. Louis County Library Diaper Distribution Sites:
Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031-6796
Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136-5322
Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121-4905
Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123-6744
All SLCL branches are currently closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Library staff are working on ways to provide limited service during the closure.
To learn more about the partnership between the St. Louis County Library and the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, please visit www.slcl.org/drive-thru-diapers. Media inquires should be directed to Jennifer McBride, SLCL Communications Manager at jmcbride@slcl.org.