Local school board elections should foster honest debate and a robust exchange of ideas so the community can elect highly qualified school board members. In a venomous letter to the Webster-Kirkwood Times last week, John Hickey attempts to shut down such debate by using politicized, incendiary rhetoric and demonizing tactics. His obvious goal is to promote and spread false narratives to tear down a fellow member of the Webster Groves School District community.
Out of the eight candidates currently running for the Webster Groves School Board, Hickey decided to unfairly target only one — Justin Hauke — for divisive and slanderous attacks.
Justin is a good friend of mine. He is a father who cares deeply about his two children, who both currently attend Webster Groves public schools. He also cares deeply about the Webster Groves School District, and the quality of education provided here. He volunteers his professional expertise for the Webster Groves School District as a member of its finance committee.
One of the qualities I admire about Justin is his willingness to sit down and engage in respectful dialogue with anyone, whether he agrees with them or not. This quality clearly is in short supply these days.
The Webster Groves School District is currently facing significant challenges, including declining enrollment and declining test scores. These are issues that district parents like myself and the taxpaying community really care about. Let’s hear from all school board candidates, and have an honest and open discussion about the real problems in the Webster Groves School District and how they intend to address them. That is truly what our community needs.
Paula Juelich
Glendale