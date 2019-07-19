The James J. Slama Scholarship Foundation is hosting “Slamapalooza 2019,” a fundraising event, on Saturday, July 27, in the Grove at the Holy Cross Academy/St. John Paul II campus, 7748 Mackenzie Road.
“Mass on the Grass” is at 4 p.m., followed by musical entertainment, food and fun until 10 p.m. Bring a chair.
The event is free and open to the public. Money raised from the sale of food, T-shirts, raffles and other activities will benefit the James J. Slama Scholarship Foundation, which provides high school scholarships to students from St. John Paul II parish and Holy Cross Academy.
Mr. Slama, who died in June 2018, was a longtime Affton Chamber of Commerce board member. He was a former sales associate with Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc., and worked in business development for R.G. Ross Construction Company Inc. He was a dedicated volunteer in the community.
For more information about the event or the foundation, visit Facebook (“James J. Slama Scholarship Foundation).