The first “Slamapalooza” held in memory of the late Jim Slama raised roughly $3,000 toward scholarships for students attending are Catholic high schools.
More than 250 people attended the event, which was held last weekend at the Holy Cross Academy/St. John Paul II campus. The festivities included an outdoor Mass, music, food, a silent auction and more.
The night raised funds for the James J. Slama Scholarship Foundation, which provides scholarships to Catholic high school students from St. John Paul II parish and Holy Cross Academy.
“It was a neat tribute not just to Jim, but what Jim represented – being a good neighbor, being generous and helping anybody out,” said Lisa Slama, foundation president and wife of the late Jim Slama. “Jim would have wanted people to come out, sit together and talk to someone – that’s building community ... and that’s exactly what we did.”
Jim Slama, who died in June 2018, was a former sales associate with the Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc.
For more information, visit www.jjslamascholarshipfoundation.org.