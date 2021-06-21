The James J. Slama Scholarship Foundation has announced that the 2021 “Slamapalooza” will be held on Saturday, June 26, at the Holy Cross Academy/St. John Paul II campus, 7748 Mackenzie Road in Affton.
“Mass in the Grass” begins at 4 p.m. followed by musical entertainment, food and fun until 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Money raised from the sale of food, T-shirts, raffles and other activities will benefit the James J. Slama Scholarship Foundation. The foundation provides high school scholarships to students from St. John Paul II parish and Holy Cross Academy.
James J. Slama was an active member of the St. Dominic Savio/St. John Paul II parish since joining the community in 2009. He was a long-time employee of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, South County Times and West End Word newspapers. He died in June 2018 at the age of 51.