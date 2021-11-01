We’ve lived in Kirkwood for over 15 years, sent all five of our children to Kirkwood schools and in that time we’ve watched property taxes get higher and higher while the condition of our city streets continue to decline.
Prop 1 is a smart solution to the challenge of maintaining good quality roads over the long-term.
Our relatives come from all around the St. Louis area to eat and shop in Kirkwood, and this proposal asks them to share in the cost of ensuring we all have a safe, smooth ride wherever we travel in our city.
Plus the amount of traffic along Interstate 44, Kirkwood Road, and Manchester means a lot of travelers who are just “passing through” our city will help pay for the long term maintenance and repair of our streets and sidewalks.
We’d rather spend a extra penny out of every dollar to reduce the wear and tear on our vehicles instead of paying an additional several hundred dollars on our tax bill for the next 10 years. For that reason, our household will be voting yes on Prop 1.
Antoinette & Anthony Ray
Kirkwood