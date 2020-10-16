The Historic Sappington House, 1015 Sappington Road, will connect time and memories in an upcoming outdoor concert to raise funds to preserve St. Louis County’s oldest brick home.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Skylark Brothers will perform a classic rock concert featuring music from the 60s and 70s. Gate tickets are $20 per adult; free for children under 12. Admission will include one complimentary drink and one raffle ticket for silent auction items.
The Barn restaurant will be offering food and drink for sale during both concerts. Bring lawn chairs. Parking available at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. For more information, call 314-822-8171 or visit historicsappingtonhouse.org.