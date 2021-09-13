The 2021 Greentree Festival will be held in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road, Sept. 17-19. Hours are as follows:
• Friday, Sept. 17 — 5 to 10 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 18 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 19 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rotary Ramble: Join the yearly race to raise money for a local charity on Saturday, Sept. 11, a week before the festival. The 5K/10K run/walk/race through the streets of Kirkwood begins at 7:15 a.m. at the Kirkwood Aquatic Center, 111 S. Geyer Road.
Children ages 10 and under can participate in the Fun Run, which starts an hour after the main race. Learn more or register at rotaryramble.org.
Party in the Park: This free event also takes place the week before the festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m., at the Lion’s Pavilion in Kirkwood Park.
Main Stage Entertainment: Enjoy live music all three days of the Greentree Festival, starting Friday, Sept. 17, with the Fabulous Motown Revue show, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Live music continues from noon to closing time on Saturday and Sunday.
Greentree Parade: The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The parade begins at Kirkwood High School, goes east on Essex to Kirkwood Road, south on Kirkwood Road to Argonne, west on Argonne and ends at the Kirkwood Community Center.
Dog Show & Frisbee Contest: Witness amazing feats of canine greatness during the kids’ dog show at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, followed by the Skyhoundz Canine Frisbee Contest at 7:30 p.m. Dogs are not permitted at the Greentree Festival unless entered in the dog show or Frisbee contest.
Folklife Festival: Enjoy reenactments, entertainment and food from another era on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, Sept. 19.
Vendor Booths: Arts and crafts, food, game and information booths will be available for perusal throughout the weekend, but there will be no arts and craft booths on Friday night.
Shuttle: The Greentree Festival Shuttle will run continuously on Friday night, Sept. 17, from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to the close of the festival both days. The free shuttle is accessible to those with disabilities. To use the wheelchair-accessible shuttle, the wheelchair must be certified for mobile transportation.
To access the shuttle, park at the St. Louis Community College at Meramec in lots R and S on the northeast corner of the campus, which is easily accessible from Geyer Road and Rose Hill Avenue. Look for the yellow school bus. The drop-off and pick-up point is on Amphitheatre Drive near the water tower in the park.
Volunteers Needed: The Kirkwood Greentree Festival is looking for volunteers for this year’s festival. Volunteers of all ages are needed to set up and break down the event, direct parking, assist with the parade and more. Volunteers younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Those interested should contact Volunteer Coordinator Kylie Christanell at 314-984-5993 or email kparkv@kirkwoodmo.org. For a schedule and more details, visit www.kirkwoodmo.org/recreation/greentree-festival.