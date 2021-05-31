On any given afternoon, there’s a constant whir of wheels in motion at the Webster Groves Skatepark. There’s skateboarding, scootering, rollerblading, rollerskating, BMX biking — and a lot of smiling.
But this skatepark isn’t just for kids. It’s a place where the rail riding and ramp jumping help bridge the gaps between those of all ages, backgrounds and races. There’s nonstop action, and the energy is contagious.
“It’s a place where people of all different backgrounds come together to have fun — that’s what it’s all about,” said longtime rollerblader and Webster Groves resident Matthew Hubbard.
Two young brothers practice tricks on their BMX bikes while their dad skateboards. A pair of teenage girls arrive — one on a scooter, the other on rollerblades. A skateboarder in his 20s shows a teenager a few tricks while a younger skater looks on.
Meanwhile, a dad who spent much of his own childhood rollerblading at the park doles out plenty of encouragement to others while waiting for his turn to ride the rails. Everybody at the skatepark knows him: “That’s Pete.”
Lifelong Webster Groves resident Peter Vishion not only knows how much the nearly 20-year-old skatepark means to those who are regulars there, but he’s trying to make it better. He’s also hoping the community will understand the value of improving the park, and the need to back it with financial support.
“Action sports like skateboarding, scooters, BMX and rollerblading are the last to see support in our community, but these are great kids and they deserve a better place to hone their craft,” said Vishion, noting these sports often attract the most at-risk kids, which is yet another reason the community needs to support them.
What they currently have is a hodgepodge of 15-year-old ramps riddled with graffiti and dilapidated plastic modular hockey boards.
“These are talented kids who need a safe, well-constructed spot to skateboard, rollerblade, BMX, rollerskate and scooter,” he added. “Bad things can happen to these kids if we don’t give them a safe place to express themselves. We really need the entire community to come together and rally for this cause.”
Vishion, 39, said the aging park is lacking in equipment and in need of upgrades. He is leading a fundraiser for improvements to the skatepark, and The Go FundMe campaign he’s spearheading has already raised nearly $6,500.
Although the ultimate goal of constructing a permanent, concrete/asphalt plaza style, multipurpose skatepark would cost roughly $350,000 to $500,000, Vishion reiterated the need for donations now that can be used for a short-term fix up and reconfiguration of the existing park. He said donations totaling $25,000 could be used to make several improvements.
The existing skatepark, which Vishion said isn’t particularly aesthetically pleasing, especially given its location next to the new tennis courts, is modular and can be easily reconfigured, replaced or removed.
“For the time being, we are wanting to retrofit the existing plan to make it more skateable until a new park can be constructed,” he said. “What’s there really needs some repair. We could do some maintenance, reconfiguration and then maybe even add some other elements to make it much better.”
“It Needs Some Love”
Recent Webster Groves High School graduate Mark Ragain, 18, who skateboards at the park nearly every day, can vouch for the fact that the skatepark could use a revamp.
“It definitely needs some love,” he said. “The park has a lot of potential, but it needs a better flow and it would make sense to rearrange it and upgrade it.”
Ragain and several other skaters said they would love to see Webster’s facility be similar to Maplewood’s concrete skatepark that includes a variety of features for different skill levels. They say Webster has become where people go when Maplewood’s park is too crowded, but Webster’s skatepark already has its own crowd.
“It’s always busy, even in colder weather. Kids outside of Webster use it, too,” Webster Groves resident Scott Pesek said.
Pesek, who’s been skateboarding at Webster’s park for the past 20 years, now brings his sons to ride their BMX bikes. He said the city of Webster invests a great deal of money in its other facilities, and it would be nice to see some of that go toward improving the skatepark.
Vishion and other skatepark users were hoping that more substantial funding could come from a municipal park grant, similar to the $475,000 grant the city received toward renovation of the tennis courts last year. But there won’t be any municipal park grants available for the skatepark for several years, according to Webster Groves Recreation Superintendent Miki McKee Koelsch.
McKee Koelsch, who worked with a teen group to lay the foundation to get the skatepark built in 2005, explained that while the city can typically expect to get a municipal park grant every other year, the next grants are already earmarked for other projects per the city council’s five-year capital improvement plan. The 2022 grant is slated for an addition of a fitness studio and improved meeting rooms at the recreation complex. The 2024 grant, if awarded, would be used for renovation of the aquatic center.
The original skatepark had more ramps and obstacles, but several years ago when the city had trouble enforcing the helmet rules and check-in policy, it removed the larger ramps in the interest of safety. The city considered closing the skatepark a few years agowhen some proposed designs included the possible removal or relocation of the skatepark and/or tennis courts. Those options were ultimately nixed, and the skatepark and tennis courts have remained in their respective locations.
“We are very excited to be working with Peter and his committee to renovate the skate park and look toward future replacement. The funds raised will afford this continued multi-generational use,” McKee Koelsch said.
“I will say, however, if the recent graffiti, vandalism and thefts keep up, the city may have no choice but to eventually shut it down,” she added. “We can’t continue to dedicate the financial resources needed to keep up with addressing the seemingly daily damage caused by a few bad apples, but we certainly don’t want to see it spoil the whole bunch. It is incumbent on the facility users to help police themselves so that all can continue to enjoy its use.”
Hubbard, a 2012 Webster Groves High School graduate, stressed that having a good skatepark helps keep kids — and adults — from riding and practicing in the streets or on others’ property, which is far more dangerous and runs the risk of vandalism.
Now 27, Hubbard still skates at the park several times a week. He and Vishion try to look out for the younger skaters, welcome newcomers and foster a positive environment at the park.
“This park means a lot to a lot of people. It just needs some love,” he said.
Donate
Donations can be made and mailed directly to the City of Webster Groves, with “Webster Skatepark Project” in the memo line, 4 E. Lockwood Ave., 63119. Donations can also be made via the Webster Groves Skatepark GoFundMe campaign online at https://tinyurl.com/2ax3ktnt. All donations will be transferred to the city.