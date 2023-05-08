When Kristin and Matt Lashoff learned their son was born with a rare disease, they felt scared and alone. Four years later, the Kirkwood couple has made it their mission to ensure parents in similar situations have a community to rely on.
Kristin Lashoff, a 2004 graduate of Kirkwood High School, moved to Kirkwood seven years ago with her husband, former professional hockey player Matt Lashoff. At that time, they had two children — Ryder, now 11, and Lyla, now 8. Their third child, Kayden, was born in 2019.
After a normal pregnancy, the Lashoffs weren’t expecting to be hit with bad news.
“When he was born, there was a dimple on his spine, which was an indicator of something being wrong. The doctors just didn’t handle it well, and they kind of jumped to the worst case scenario,” said Kristin Lashoff. “They told us he would never walk, that he would be wheelchair-bound and that we would have to catheter him.”
At just a day old, Kayden underwent a brain and spinal MRI. More procedures eventually confirmed Kayden had a spinal dermal sinus tract — a channel of tissue that could result in meningitis or neurological issues. Doctors suspected he also had a tethered spinal cord, which can cause lasting damage to the spinal nerves as a child grows.
“We spent the whole first year of his life in a state of unknown. That was very stressful. There was lots of anxiety,” said Matt Lashoff. “The craziest thing about it is once we started to get a grasp on what was happening, COVID happened.”
Just before Kayden’s surgery in June 2020, during pre-op testing, the Lashoffs were dealt another blow — Kayden was diagnosed with a chiari malformation, a condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. It occurs when part of the skull is misshapen or smaller than normal, pressing on the brain and forcing it downward.
After a nearly nine-hour surgery, Kayden has fortunately developed normally. In January 2023, his sister, Lyla, who had been suffering from headaches, was also diagnosed with a chiari malformation.
“They both have chiari type one, which is the mild case. We are now on a kind of monitoring basis. We’re managing Lyla’s headaches, and we hope we don’t need to go down the path of surgery,” said Kristin Lashoff.
Though the Lashoffs are grateful Lyla and Kayden are currently healthy, they live in constant fear that things will suddenly take a turn for the worse.
“The kids don’t have any limitations. They can play any sports. They can live life as normal,” said Kristin Lashoff. “But it’s always in the back of my head. If someone says they have a headache, I can’t tell them to just drink some more water.”
“An Example of Something Positive”
During the couple’s rare disease journey, the Lashoffs found it difficult to find answers or people in similar circumstances.
“Because it’s something rare, it’s not like you can go onto Google and find all kinds of information. There’s not a huge community around it. It’s hard to connect with people who are going through the same thing,” said Kristin Lashoff. “I decided after suffering through that first year that I was going to turn my social media public and start posting about it.”
Kristin Lashoff began posting about her journey on Instagram (@kmlashoff), and shared stories and information about her children’s diagnoses. During the process, she started receiving messages from people around the world experiencing similar situations.
“I got messages from Munich, Dubai, London. Clearly there’s a unique group of people who want that connection and it’s really hard to find it,” she said.
To connect people locally, in March of this year, the Lashoffs hosted “Skate Under the Stars,” an inaugural event at the Centene Community Ice Center in support of St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Piloted as a celebration of rare disease, the event invited young rare disease “warriors” to spend a special evening on the ice.
In addition to combining Matt Lashoff’s skating career with his wife’s business, Stryve Creative, the evening tied in with Kayden having just learned how to skate — a momentous occasion for a child who was once told he would never walk.
Though the event was an exciting opportunity for children who wouldn’t normally be able to skate, Matt Lashoff said volunteers from his son’s hockey team benefited from it just as much.
“With us being a hockey family, there’s things you take for granted. It’s humbling to think about what this would have been like if our son wasn’t able to have these experiences,” he said. “Having the volunteers see the kids’ faces beaming as they were pushing them around in their wheelchairs, supporting them — that was great for both sides. The kids who have never had access to it were like, ‘Wow, this is so cool,’ and the kids who helped were taking a massive piece out of it as well.”
The Lashoffs aim to host Skate Under the Stars annually around National Rare Disease Day on Feb. 28. In the meantime, Kristin Lashoff will continue to use Instagram as a tool to spread awareness and connect other families who might not know where to turn during their rare disease journeys.
“When you have so many questions without answers, it’s scary and lonely, and there are so many emotions,” she said. “It’s helpful to see someone else’s story, especially when you’re going through it. If I can post about it and our story can be an example of something positive, I’m going to keep doing it.”
To learn more about rare diseases, visit rarediseases.org.