Thank you for your informative and timely piece on the hotly contested Missouri Senate battle between Rep. Tracy McCreery and Dr. George Hruza. As a coincidence, on the day I received your paper, I received a mailer from Dr. Hruza. Another strange coincidence, in the mailer, he apparently agrees with Rep. McCreery on abortion. The mailer says: “Medical decisions should be made between you and your doctor.” That eliminates a major contentious issue in most contests. McCreery came out strong for Medicaid expansion, whereas Hruza, a doctor, did not touch the issue.
He says she wants to defund the police, which she denies, when she has received strong endorsements from some police unions, as well as fire unions.
McCreery was more definitive in her strong support for increased funding for quality education.
Finally, she showed strong support for reasonable gun regulation, whereas he has never approached the subject.
Thanks again for enlightening us on this important race.
Martin Walsh
Glendale