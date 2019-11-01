A plan for a 76.7-foot tall, 178-unit apartment complex, “Kirkwood Flats,” at the UMB Bank property on Kirkwood Road has been submitted to the city of Kirkwood.
This comes while Kirkwood is in the midst of updating its building codes. Currently a steering committee is deciding on recommendations to planning and zoning, then on to the full council.
I have been concerned about several of the policies being considered; one of which would raise the building heights in downtown from 60 feet to 75 feet, not including the roof. We could potentially have buildings as high as 95 feet.
I am worried that this proposal, as well as some of the other changes being considered by the city, will damage the qualities that make Kirkwood such a desirable place to live. I cannot imagine what the skyline or traffic will be like. The proposed project has one of the entrances on Washington Avenue. Traffic on Taylor and Clay is bound to increase dramatically as more people try to avoid Kirkwood Road traffic jams.
The issue is not the redevelopment of this property. It is the size and scale of what could become common place in Kirkwood. It is time for concerned citizens to consider what Kirkwood will be like for future generations. Please take time to get involved.
