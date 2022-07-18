A new housing development is set to come before the Kirkwood City Council next month.
Woodland Hill, 600 N. Ballas Road, is a proposed six-lot, single-family residential subdivision on the 7.05-acre site. Kirkwood residents may recognize the address as the proposed location of the hotly-contested senior living development Harmony Homes, which was shot down by the council in August 2021.
Woodland Hill is being developed as a community unit plan, which provides for flexibility in residential land development where properties face natural physical challenges such as steepness of terrain, flooding or rock formations. The homes would be custom built.
A planning and zoning subcommittee toured the site on June 6 and concluded the land use is compatible with the surrounding neighborhoods.
With the subcommittee’s recommendation, the full planning and zoning commission approved the plan for Woodland Hill. It now requires final approval from the Kirkwood City Council.
A hearing before the council is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4.