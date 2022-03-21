In addition to Webster Groves voters selecting a new mayor for the first time in 24 years, residents will go to the polls April 5 to choose three city council members from among six candidates.
Two incumbents, Pam Bliss and David Franklin, are seeking reelection to their council positions. The third available seat on the council is currently held by Laura Arnold, who is not seeking reelection in hopes of being elected mayor.
The non-incumbent candidates are Emily Hixson Shepherd, John Eppers, Dawn Cole and Karen Beck. Hixson Shepherd is best known for her leadership efforts in opposition to the failed Douglass Hill development. Eppers works as a machinist and is a 10-year resident of Webster Groves. Candidates Dawn Cole and Karen Beck left their long-held city administrative positions in 2021, and now want to bring their knowledge of the city to the council.
A candidate forum, to include the two mayoral candidates, will be held Thursday, March 24, 7 to 9 p.m., at Webster University’s Browning Hall Auditorium, 8274 Big Bend Blvd. Attendees should park in the garage, located at 568 Garden Ave.
Council candidates below are listed in ballot order.
Emily Hixson Shepherd, 411 Oak Street, is seeking public office for the first time. The 47-year-old works as a business director at Washington University. She is married, has one child, and has been a resident of Webster Groves for eight years.
“I believe my experience of working with a team on complex projects, managing large budgets and meeting a variety of deadlines will be valuable on our city’s council,” Hixson Shepherd said.
Hixson Shepherd said her involvement with city government began in early 2020 when the Old Webster Redevelopment Project, later called Douglass Hill, was announced. Her home on Oak Street is close to the proposed development site.
“I was excited and hopeful at first, but as more details were released, I knew that it wasn’t a project that I wanted for my neighborhood or city,” Hixson Shepherd said. “There was so much information to filter through, and I worked hard with neighbors to do that work and to share accurate information.”
If elected, Hixson Shepherd said her priorities will be to foster community engagement, support responsible development, and collaborate to find creative solutions to the issues that residents face now and into the future.
“As a member of city council, I will work to put forward proposals for responsible, strategic development that can win the support of our residents and business community. The business community survey that is underway is a great start, and those efforts must be ongoing,” she said.
If elected, Hixson Shepherd said she intends to have an “open door” to everyone and continue conversations — like those she initiated over Douglass Hill — about important city issues.
“It’s so important for city initiatives to have public support, and that starts with public input. Although the redevelopment proposal failed, the process yielded fruit because we built connections among energized residents, city management and government, businesses, churches and other organizations. That network will be a tremendous resource for city council and city government as we tackle current and future challenges,” Hixson Shepherd said.
Pam Bliss, 511 Oakwood Ave., is seeking a second, four-year term on the Webster Groves City Council. A graphic designer and creative director for more than 35 years, Bliss is the owner of Bliss Collaborative. She and her family are longtime residents of Webster Groves.
Bliss, 58, is a member of the local chamber of commerce, Alliance for Interracial Dignity and the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition.
“I am grateful to live and serve in a community that is rich in passionate citizenry who cares about making Webster Groves a better place to live and work simply by stepping into the fold,” Bliss said. “Real action involves showing up, making official public comments and contacting elected officials. Active residents who want to prioritize working together for the greater good of our community do matter.”
Bliss has been the council liaison for the plan commission, the Green Space Advisory Committee, the architectural review board and the library board. Her priorities are to balance the city’s budget while finding new ways to raise revenues through closer collaboration with the business community.
Bliss said she will work to create a business development strategic plan to provide a map for “smart development” over the next 10 to 15 years. She supports the findings of the city’s recent equity audit and will work to ensure that staff in all city departments and their leaders are covered with equitable policies now and into the future.
David Franklin, 223 E. Jackson Road, was elected to the city council in 2018. The 35-year-old attorney with the law firm Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C., is married and has spent 30-plus years living in Webster Groves. He worked as a judicial law clerk for the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, for four years.
Prior to his election to the council, Franklin served on the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Commission from 2013 to 2018. He was elected Jefferson Township Democratic Committeeman in 2020.
“I was born and raised in Webster Groves and understand the traditions that have made this city one of St. Louis’ most attractive municipalities.,” Franklin said. “I am running for Webster Groves City Council because I want to continue to build on the traditions that have made Webster Groves such a special place to live and raise a family. My run is motivated by what I hear my friends and neighbors say they want for our city — a more inclusive and responsive government that always strives to better serves its residents.”
Franklin drew attention recently with his “for shame, for shame mayor” comment after Mayor Gerry Welch read a statement at the Feb. 1 council meeting that was critical of the current administration. He challenged the mayor to show where the city had misspent funds.
He said the main issues of his campaign are to secure the financial stability of the city without raising taxes through investing in technology and city employees “to create a more efficient and effective government.”
If reelected, Franklin said he will work to enhance the character of Webster Groves by building on the city’s racial and socio-economic diversity and fostering community-centered development. Another of his priorities is to increase collaboration with neighboring municipalities.
John Eppers, 202 S. Forest Ave., moved to Webster Groves with his wife in 2012. Born and raised in Shrewsbury, the 55-year-old machinist is seeking public office for the first time. Eppers is married, has two adult children and has lived in Webster Groves for 10 years.
Eppers has very specific reasons for seeking election to the council.
“After building my garage in 2020, I decided to run for city council. It was difficult for me to find good, trustworthy contractors, as they refused to work in Webster Groves,” Eppers said. “This was a red flag for me. I talked to several neighbors and community members, and a lot of them had similar experiences. I told them that I should run for city council and change things. I am a man of my word.”
If elected, Eppers said he would like to restructure the city permit process, with one permit to include all work inspections.
His main priority, however, is to balance the city’s budget. “We have been in the deficit for too long,” he said.
“Webster Groves is where my home is and where my heart has always been. As a council member, I will be the citizens’ voice at city hall. Every story has two sides, and I will work to make sure both sides are heard,” Eppers said. “As a council member, I will host town hall meetings to bring citizens’ thoughts and ideas to the table. I am running my campaign with this motto: ‘Unity for the community, together we can do this.’”
Dawn Cole, 403 Linum Lane, has worked in human resources for the past 25 years, seven of those years as human resource specialist for the city of Webster Groves. Cole resigned from that position in April of last year, on the same day Joan Jadali, longtime assistant city manager and director of finance and administration, tendered her resignation.
Cole, 53, is married and has a daughter who is a junior at Webster Groves High School. She is currently employed in human resources at a non-profit that promotes U.S. soy to other countries. Originally from Colorado, Cole moved to Webster Groves 20 years ago to be closer to family.
Seeking public office for the first time, Cole has volunteer experience on two board of directors, Canterbury Enterprises and for a professional government human resources group.
“I am running for city council to help lead the way to positive change within the city, while preserving what makes Webster Groves special,” Cole said. “My focus areas include considering development that is in keeping with the scale and fit of our community, fiscal responsibility with taxpayer money, retaining talented and committed city staff, and providing resources for affordable home ownership.”
Cole said her experience working within city hall and her “people-oriented approach” could help move the city forward.
She said her priority is fiscal responsibility — balancing the budget and maintaining current city reserves. She said the city must invest in its staff, which she describes as “the city’s biggest asset in a pubic services agency.”
She support affordable homes through community partnerships, and said she would support development that considers the scale and feel of Webster Groves, and respects the green spaces and watershed.
Karen Beck, 151 Gray Ave., is retired from the Webster Groves Department of Public Works, where she worked from 1983 to 2021. She retired from her position as the city’s public works administrative coordinator in July of last year.
“During my experience of nearly 38 years, I worked indirectly with five city managers and directly with five directors of public works,” Beck said. “I have experience and adapted to many positive changes. I had the privilege of assisting thousands of residents, contractors and businesses with trash, recycling and yard waste services information, sewer lateral repairs, street signs and pavement issues, and utility information.”
Beck said she advanced the city’s single-stream recycling efforts by writing grant proposals. She received grant awards of over $400,000 to fund service cars, multifamily recycling and recycling promotion. She established and managed the annual electronic recycling event.
Beck, married with one child, is a 34-year resident of Webster Groves. She is seeking public office for the first time. Beck touts the endorsement of the Professional Firefighters of Eastern Missouri IAFF Local 2665 and the Webster Groves Police Officers Association.
“I want to contribute to helping shape and lead the future of the city. I bring experience, skills and knowledge, having worked directly in Webster Groves city government for over three decades,” Beck said. “I am an independent thinker, a good communicator, a better listener and fiscally responsible. I believe I can contribute positively to the city’s future.”
If elected, Beck said her priorities are to restore the city’s long-term fiscal stability, encourage better development in Webster Groves with community involvement, and update a strategic, long-term development plan.