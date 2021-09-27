The Kirkwood City Council on Sept. 16 approved a final site plan for “The James” apartments, formerly known as Kirkwood Flats, a 60-foot tall, 152-unit residential development at 426 N. Kirkwood Road.
Jonathan Raiche, Kirkwood’s director of planning and development services, explained that the council approved a preliminary plan on Nov. 5, 2020. The council was asked Sept. 16 to verify that the new site plan did not vary significantly from what was approved last year.
Every attending council member agreed the plan was acceptable, with the exception of Liz Gibbons, who abstained. Gibbons was one of two council members who voted “no” on The James project last year, with the other being Mark Zimmer.
The James proposal faced controversy from neighboring residents before it passed in 2020, with many concerned about its density and the effect added traffic would have near homes and businesses.
At its meeting last week, the council ultimately voted 5-2 in favor of the project, with proponents expressing enthusiasm for the growth of Kirkwood’s downtown area.
Noise Ordinance Fails
With a 4-4 vote, the Kirkwood City Council voted down a noise bill which would have prohibited vehicles from sounding horns and signaling devices, except as a danger warning, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on residential streets.
Proposed by Kirkwood Council Members Liz Gibbons and Maggie Duwe, the bill was inspired by a recent zoning code amendment permitting churches and schools to rent out their kitchens for use as a commissary for food service preparation.
“We are allowing (food trucks or delivery trucks) to be there from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. My concern was there could be backup beeping noises going on on residential properties,” said Gibbons. “I just think it’s a way of providing residents with peace of mind that even though there’s going to be a lot of activity late at night, there won’t be the sounds.”
The vote was split, with half the council agreeing that the bill was reasonable and the other half calling it a solution without a problem. Council Member Duwe did not attend the meeting and did not vote.
“I think the premise is that there will be a lot of activity, but I just don’t see it,” said Council Member Bob Sears. “If it does become a big issue that people are complaining about, we can address it in some way, but to do it preemptively without a basis … I just don’t see the premise for going forward.”
City Establishes Property Taxes
Also at the Sept. 16 meeting, the council passed new property tax rates for the city of Kirkwood and the Kirkwood Municipal Library.
The 2021 residential proposed rate for Kirkwood is 46.2 cents per $100 of assessed value. Under the new rate, a homeowner with a house appraised at $300,000 would pay roughly $263.
The rate for commercial property went up 6.9%, or 52.4 cents per $100. The rate for personal property is 63.9 cents per $100. The Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District rate is 36.1 cents per $100.
The residential rate for the Kirkwood Municipal Library is 22.9 cents per $100 of assessed value, representing an increase of 9.5% from last year. The library’s commercial rate is 27.2 cents per $100, a 7% increase from last year. The personal property rate was set at 35.5 cents per $100.