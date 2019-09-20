Former Rock Hill Police Officer Mathew Crosby, shot and paralyzed in the line of duty almost 10 years ago, will finally be getting a specially adapted “smart” home thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
The foundation, which helps build the homes for wounded veterans and first responders nationwide, will help the local community finish the smart home it started for Crosby.
Crosby, 39, was paralyzed from the chest down after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance at a Rock Hill apartment in April 2010.
It’s common for the foundation to finish homes that have been started, but get stalled due to a lack of funding. Established by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise after his portrayal of Lt. Dan in the 1994 hit movie “Forrest Gump,” the foundation has the financial resources to cover the cost of smart homes that community efforts sometimes cannot. It typically costs $800,000 to $1.4 million to build a specially designed smart home.
Early in 2017, Kirkwood architectural firm Schaub+Srote volunteered to design a handicapped-accessible home for Crosby. Two Blind Guys in Des Peres pledged to provide all of the window coverings for the home.
Dozens of local restaurants and community members hosted fundraisers, which brought in thousands of dollars. Most of the money was used to purchase property to build the home on in St. Charles County. Funds were also used to pour the foundation, but construction has not yet started on the home.
“All of the money that has been raised until now is accounted for, and the project has been handled very professionally by the builder and architect that started it,” said Jim Shubert of St. Louis, who serves on the board of the Gary Sinise Foundation and owns Shubert Design Furniture. “It’s been a great transition, and we’ll take it from here.”
Shubert said the home is expected to be complete by June 2020. Crosby learned he had been selected by the foundation when he got a personal phone call from Sinise on Sept. 2.
“He called me on Labor Day and I couldn’t believe it,” Crosby said. “He told me he had picked me to be a recipient, and I just started crying.”
Crosby is thrilled and grateful not only to the Gary Sinise Foundation, but everyone who has already donated materials, time and money for his smart home.
The rental home Crosby has been living in for the past eight years isn’t equipped for his injury and mobility limitations. Even getting from one room to another can be a challenge.
“The doorways are all small, and some I can’t even get through,” he said. “It’s a lot of things like that.”
Crosby, along with another local officer injured in the line of duty, were recently honored during a ceremony at the Spirit of St. Louis airport.
Former Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor, who suffered severe brain damage after being shot on duty in 2017, will also be getting a smart home through the Gary Sinise Foundation.
“These are homes eight and nine that we’ve built in the St. Louis region since 2012,” Shubert said, noting donations are always needed and appreciated.
Donations can be made at www.GarySiniseFoundation.org/Donate or checks can be made payable to the Gary Sinise Foundation with a note or memo citing Crosby or O’Connor as the donation recipient. Checks should be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 50008, Studio City, CA 91614.