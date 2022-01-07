St. Louis Metro Singers is holding auditions for its winter/spring season from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 15, at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave.
The nonprofit, volunteer, civic chorus is currently seeking singers for all voice parts. Bring a selection of any type of music to sing at the audition. Rehearsals are held from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.
The chorus performs at a varied repertoire in seasonal classical concerts, holiday concerts, and civil, social, church and community performances. Its members represent varied ages and diverse backgrounds, but all have a common desire to share their love of music with people throughout St. Louis.
For more information, call 314-469-6691, email chorus@metrosingers.org or visit metrosingers.org.