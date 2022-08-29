Barbara Youngstrom, a hospice patient at the Mary Culver Home in Kirkwood, recently received a “Gift of a Day” from a care team from Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. The program sees that wishes come true for a day as a patient lives in hospice care.
Youngstrom asked for a way to feel like she was at a Broadway show again. She has always loved Broadway musicals and requested to hear live music and see a performance again. Given her illness, she couldn’t make it to a show — so a show came to her on Friday, Aug. 19.
Meghan Kirk, a local performer and St Louis native, performed hits from one of Youngstrom’s favorite musicals, “Singin’ In the Rain.” Staff and others who attended the show brought umbrellas, raincoats and rainboots to add to the fun.
Kirk is a Villa Duchesne graduate, founded a cabaret theater in Los Angeles, and later moved to New York. When in town, she is a regular at Blue Strawberry in St. Louis.