The letter writer of “When To Start With Nation’s Diversity Challenge?” expressed that “Racism against Blacks is America’s original sin ... ” God alone knows what may have been America’s original sin, if there was one. That’s a subjective perspective. Why?
Before any Black or white person landed on this continent, sin existed here. Africans, Asians and Europeans who came brought their sins with them. The only true original sin took place in the Middle East, in the Garden of Eden.
As for the sin of racism, it is universal like all other sins — that is, it exists in all races. It’s a heart attitude. American history is replete with both good and evil like most other nations. Many of the race-oriented evils have been dealt with legally. But racism as a sin will never be totally extinguished here on earth and will continue in all races to some degree.
It is believed that America is among the least racist of countries, which is why so many want to come here. In all races there are high achievers and successful people. Let’s focus on that rare reality in the world today.
Helen Louise Herndon
Kirkwood