Rachael Cross was always searching for that “go-to” piece of simple, timeless jewelry so she didn’t have to worry about what to wear — one without a high price tag that seamlessly matches every outfit, from work days to date nights. After a long search, she didn’t want to waste any more time — so she created her own.
Cross founded Simply Chic Jewelry online in 2014, and opened in a brick and mortar store in 2020. At Simply Chic, customers can find sustainable jewelry using recycled precious metals and natural gemstones. Her pieces serve as a reminder that everyone deserves little luxuries every day — and they don’t have to cost an arm and a leg.
“The inspiration for my designs comes from a love of simple, sleek and clean lines, with just a tiny splash of color. I’m a no-frills gal, so I wanted my jewelry to be the same. I like luxury without the incredibly high price tag,” said Cross.
Cross’ love for creativity started when she was young. Inspired by her grandparents who loved fine arts and crafting, Cross grew up drawing in her sketch book. She’s since studied with the GIA in their Applied Jewelry Professionals Program and taken Ashworth College’s Jewelry Repair and Design Program. She continues to further her knowledge to test and expand her techniques in order to provide elegant and versatile pieces without sacrificing the look of simplicity and quality.
“The majority of larger jewelry companies mass produce each piece by using a base metal and plating it with precious metals. Plating will chip off with consistent use, leaving the wearer vulnerable to oxidizing skin or potential allergic reactions,” said Cross. “Simply Chic is different. I only use sterling silver, gold-filled and solid gold to create my pieces; that way they are hypoallergenic and long-lasting. The metal is also recycled, so we are helping Mother Earth in the process.”
Visit Simply Chic Jewelry in person, or visit www.simplychicjewelry.me.
11022 Manchester Road • Kirkwood • 314-327-1038
www.simplychicjewelry.me