Adults confront various age-related side effects as they transition from middle age to their golden years. Many effects are unseen, but those changes can have a profound effect on an adults’ quality of life.
The Harvard Medical School notes that fleeting memory problems experienced with aging often reflect normal changes in the structure and function of the brain. But it’s important that those changes not be mistaken for dementia, and it’s equally important that adults recognize there are many ways they can protect and sharpen their minds as
they age.
• Continue learning. A higher level of education is associated with improved mental functioning in old age. Experts theorize that advanced education compels people to remain mentally active, which in turn helps them maintain a strong memory. Even aging adults who are still working in challenging fields can benefit from pursuing a new hobby or learning a new skill.
• Use the tools at your disposal. It may seem counterintuitive to suggest that organizational tools like planners, maps and lists can help people maintain their memories. However, HMS notes that expending mental energy on finding car keys or trying to remember what to buy at the store makes it harder to learn new and important things.
• Let all your senses play a role. HMS reports that the more senses a person uses to learn something, the more their brain is involved in retaining a memory. HMS cites one study in which adults were shown a series of emotionally neutral images that were each presented along with a smell. Participants were later shown a set of images and asked to indicate which they had previously seen. The participants had excellent recall for odor-paired images, likely because additional parts of the brain were activated when participants were asked to use more than one sense.
Memory loss is not an inevitable side effect of aging, especially for adults who take steps to maintain their memories as they age.