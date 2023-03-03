Owning a home is a dream shared by millions of people. Investing in property that can be owned within 15 to 30 years of closing on the home makes more financial sense to many than continuing to rent and having little to show for it over time.
The first step to take when planning to enter the real estate market is to ensure that finances are in order. Various factors will influence individuals’ ability to secure a mortgage. The following list is comprised of tips to make mortgage seekers more attractive to prospective lenders.
Check credit reports. Lenders will check an individual’s credit report before deciding if you are a risk or a safe bet for a mortgage. The Federal Trade Commission said everyone can get one free credit report a year from each of the three credit reporting bureaus. By splitting it up, one can get a credit report every four months to be aware of anything that may adversely affect their ability to get a mortgage loan. A credit (FICO) score that’s too low may disqualify someone from a mortgage. Each lender sets its own thresholds when they price and approve loans, but the higher the credit score, the better.
Improve credit standing. One way to improve status in the eyes of lenders is to pay down credit card balances to reduce credit utilization ratio. A high utilization occurs when there is a high balance in relation to the credit limit. Also, it may be wise to avoid any credit inquiries through new credit card applications for several months before applying for a loan, as these inquiries can affect the score.
Be realistic. Mortgage seekers should do their homework and determine a target interest rate and monthly payment, as well as what down payment they can afford. It will help research potential lenders and provide an idea of what may be offered.
Pay bills on time. Paying bills promptly not only helps to avoid late fees, but also positively affects credit. The financial resource The Mortgage Reports urges diligence when paying rent, as late rent payments can bar cardholders from getting a mortgage. Lenders look at rent history as the biggest indicator of whether someone makes mortgage payments on time.
These are some of the ways to make a prospective home buyer look better in the eyes of mortgage lenders. Individuals can speak with financial professionals about what else they can do to improve the possibility of securing mortgages at the best rates possible.