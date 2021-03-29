March 2020: COVID struck. The world closed. We went nowhere. We saw no one. We did not celebrate special occasions — unless you lived on Silver Lane in Kirkwood.
On March 23, 2020, we stood outside a home, social-distanced, and sang loudly — albeit off-key — “Happy Birthday” to our first neighbor who had a quarantined birthday. A few days later, the group assembled and sang again. And then again, and again.
April arrived and we had our first child’s birthday. We donned silly hats. There was a tutu and noise makers. Our dogs joined the birthday pack. Two months in we had become “The Silver Singers.”
In our little corner of the sick planet, we found community. We celebrated togetherness while standing six feet from one another. There is a group text. We track birthdays. We have five in March.
March 23 marked our one year anniversary. We have celebrated birthdays for everyone who has given us a date. If it snows, we sing. If it rains, we sing. If it is cloudy, or cold, or blistering, we sing. On the anniversary, the weather in Kirkwood was brilliant from the glow of kindheartedness. There is a bit of silver lining to the pandemic — it is here on our Silver Lane.
Suzanne Hembrough
Kirkwood