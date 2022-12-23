Normally, I try to give off a positive vibe through my columns, but to be honest, it’s getting harder and harder to come up with anything positive lately.
I’ll admit it — I’m feeling pretty “bah-humbuggy” this season. I’ve had quite a lot going on lately. But the truth is, I need to turn that sleigh around. Otherwise, Christmas and New Year’s will come and go, and I’ll end up feeling bad for not enjoying it more. So from here on out, it’s positivity all the way!
Here’s something positive. My dad was in a car wreck on the last day of November. While this may not sound positive, it turned out that it was. Not only did the X-rays check out OK, but they also found an aneurysm on his left hip — something we otherwise would not have known about. Now his doctor can monitor it and have it removed if needed. Silver lining found. The other bright side is that the accident was not his fault.
Life’s hard. We can make it harder by not trying to find something positive, a silver lining, that can keep us moving forward. Sometimes that’s a lot easier said than done, but try we must.
Here’s another silver lining in the chaos. We will once again be having Christmas Eve at my dad’s house this year. A month ago, it seemed unlikely that would happen. I’ll spare the details, but Christmas Eve at the old house is on. There’s a real good chance it will be the last we have there, so I’m planning to make the best of it.
Here are a few highlights from Christmas Eves past:
•The year one of my sons accidentally got a bag of cat food as a gift.
•Introducing my wife to my family’s style of Christmas — it was a gift “orgy” that lasted well over three hours and included a half time.
•My mom arguing that the teal sweater we got her wasn’t actually teal, despite it saying teal on the tag.
•Setting up a green screen and recreating our E.T. “bike-flying- in-front-of-the-moon” photos from Universal Studios that my brother and I had taken in the ‘80s.
•Receiving identical shirts, over and over again, for years.
• My mom (part 2) dumping her drink on the floor in defense of the dog peeing on the floor.
•My nephew, who was really into trying new teas at the time, receiving a big box of plain old Lipton after asking for some tea.
I don’t know what highlights will come this year, but despite everything going on, I’m looking forward to finding out.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all! So long 2022 — nice try.
A special thank you to Leslie Gibson McCarthy for bringing back the memories of the man who was Santa Claus, Ted Ricks. He is a staple in our holiday decorations.
Christmas All Over Again
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers ©1992
Enjoy the column and then go enjoy the song at: https://tinyurl.com/3sew2xae