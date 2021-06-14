A vigil was held Tuesday night, June 8, in response to continued vandalism of the Black Lives Matter lawn sign at Eliot Unitarian Chapel, 100 S. Taylor Ave. in Kirkwood.
The church’s Black Lives Matter sign was vandalized for the third time at midnight on June 6. Incidents of vandalism began on May 7, and have becoming “increasingly aggressive,” according to Lead Minister Rev. Barbara Gadon.
She was joined at Tuesday’s vigil by clergy and members from congregations throughout the area.
“We will not give in to hate. Love must always win,” Gadon said.
The most recent vandalism on the night of June 6 involved ripping the entire sign from its frame. Prior to that incident, security footage shows vandals punching and kicking a hole through the sign at about 2 a.m. on May 27. Another incident occurred on May 13, when vandals pushed the sign over, damaging the posts securing it. Church officials report they have received anonymous letters critical of the sign in recent weeks.
The church has a commitment for additional surveillance efforts from the Kirkwood Police Department. The department has film footage of the most recent vandalism and is investigating.
Eliot Unitarian Chapel has been holding weekly vigils for healing and hope and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement since 2014. When COVID-19 restrictions forced the vigils to go virtual last November, the group had a “Black Lives Matter” with the Unitarian Universalist symbol of a lit chalice placed on the lawn of the church. Days before the live vigils were set to resume two weeks ago, the vandalism started.