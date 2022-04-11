Now that the election is over, I’m going to admit something. I used to feel uncomfortable around political yard signs.
There were many reasons why, but mainly, it had to do with my upbringing. I was raised in a concrete goose family. By that, I mean that my parents did not display campaign signs on our lawn at election time. Oh, they had opinions. My mother expressed hers through the concrete goose on our front porch.
This was no ordinary goose. My mother’s goose had an expansive wardrobe. On rainy days, it wore a rain slicker. In the spring, an Easter dress and bonnet.
Her goose turned into a witch at Halloween and a pilgrim on Thanksgiving. It even had an Elvis costume, complete with mutton chop sideburns and a sequined jumpsuit, which was reserved for graduations, weddings and other special occasions. My mother’s opinion was that one should celebrate life through her goose and keep her electoral opinions to herself.
My point is, a concrete goose is politically neutral. It is the Switzerland of lawn ornaments.
One thing I noticed when I moved to Webster Groves 36 years ago was that it contained few, if any, concrete geese. Webster, like other communities in this area, is more of a yard sign kind of town.
I’m not saying I wouldn’t have moved here had I known. It’s just that, for the inexperienced, political yard signs raise so many questions:
1) What if your neighbor asks you to display a sign for a candidate you don’t know?
2) What if you agree to put one up and then your OTHER neighbor displays a sign for the opposing candidate?
3) What if you like that OTHER neighbor more?
4) Can you switch signs?
5) Or do you just put up a “For Sale” sign and start over fresh somewhere else?
Of course, if you do that, you run the risk of moving onto a block you later discover is besieged by signs. You know the ones I’m talking about. These streets seem innocent enough during non-election years. Maybe a “Black Lives Matter” sign here, a “Keep Off The Grass” sign there.
But once the political season starts, all bets are off. One neighbor puts up one candidate’s sign. Another neighbor counters with a sign for the opponent. Then the escalation begins. Up and down the block, the sign count grows. Neighbors start giving each other the side glance. Before you know it, people are setting up separate camps at the annual block party.
Fortunately, the street I live on isn’t like that. The people who live here are either sign temperate or, in some cases, sign agnostic. My favorite sign is the one that just says “VOTE.”
Add a Betsy Ross flag dress and it’s something even my mother’s concrete goose would approve.