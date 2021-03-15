After years of complaining about the lack of sidewalks on Lindemann Road, Des Peres residents will finally get their wish when sidewalks and other improvements begin in 2024.
In January, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) awarded the city of Des Peres a grant for improvements on Lindemann Road from the Des Peres city limits to Manchester Road.
At its meeting on Monday, March 8, the Des Peres Board of Alderman authorized a contract with MoDOT accepting a grant for the improvements, which has a total budget of roughly $399,000. The city’s share of the 80/20 grant is about $80,000.
“The grant calls for design in 2022, which is when the formal public engagement with the adjoining property owners will occur,” Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said.
The city of Kirkwood also received a grant for improvements from Dougherty Ferry Road to the Des Peres city limits.
Improvements on the Des Peres section will include a six-foot sidewalk replacement on the west side of Lindemann, vertical curbs, ADA compliance, street resurfacing and installation of appropriate signage alerting drivers to cyclists on the roadway.
Because of the existing right-of-way, the proximity of homes along Lindemann Road and allowing cars to park on the west side of Lindemann, improvements will not include sidewalks on the east side of Lindemann, a center median or dedicated bike lanes.
Administrative Changes At The Lodge Des Peres
Des Peres Parks and Recreation Director Brian Schaffer will be leaving his position at The Lodge Des Peres to take a position as deputy director of the St. Louis County Park Department.
As director of Des Peres Parks and Recreation, Schaffer was responsible for a number of major achievements in the department including:
• Receiving $1,868,246 in grants;
• Developing a master plan to guide future development in the Des Peres park system;
• Expanding the conservation areas in Des Peres with the addition of 10 acres to the Bittersweet Woods Conservation Area;
• A $1.2 million redevelopment of Pioneer Park;
• Over $2 million in improvements to Des Peres Park.
Prior to his position with Des Peres, Schafer was director of operations for St. Louis County Parks.
Des Peres Assistant City Administrator Scott Schaefer has been appointed interim director pending the appointment of a new director.
Des Peres Recreation Superintendent Nikki Thole Buechler has resigned to homeschool her son. Prior to her current position, Thole Buechler was a sports specialist before being promoted to recreation supervisor to fitness at The Lodge Des Peres. Amy Boyd has been appointed as interim recreation superintendent until a new director can hire a permanent replacement.
Circa Pub & Grill To Continue Outdoor Music
After a request from Circa Pub & Grill, 1090 Old Des Peres Road, to allow outdoor dining and music events as the restaurant did last year in light of COVID-19 restrictions, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen voted to allow extending the current order past its expiration date of March 31.
“Under that emergency declaration, a temporary administrative permit can be granted to continue the outdoor concerts on the parking lot of Circa Pub,” Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms said. “If another restaurant requests similar consideration, we will evaluate conditions on a case-by-case basis.”
Harms added that the city will likely extend the order until after Labor Day, or the Emergency Health Declaration orders could be lifted earlier by St. Louis County.