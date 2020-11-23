The coronavirus may have canceled the annual Turkey Day football game, but Webster Groves and Kirkwood still have plenty of school spirit, with students creating new ways to celebrate several long-standing traditions.
Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools go way back in holding a joint Friendship Dance, and both schools hold Spirit Week activities leading up to the game. Activities include themed dress up days, hallway decorating, pep rallies, bonfires, chili cook-offs and more.
Although these traditions might look a little different this year, seniors have worked hard to keep the Turkey Day spirit alive and well — even in the absence of the big Thanksgiving Day football game.
“Everything that we’re doing is a great tribute to our great leadership that we have in our senior class officers,” said Jessica Vehlewald, Kirkwood High School’s assistant principal for the class of 2021.
“They have really spearheaded these efforts and came up with ideas that are outside of the box, not only so our seniors have activities, but so other parts of the school are also as involved as possible,” she added.
Friendship Dance
This year’s Friendship Dance between the two high schools would have been held at Kirkwood this year on Nov. 7. The absence of a dance floor hasn’t meant doing away with a Friendship King and Queen.
Both schools nominated class members to be part of the “Friendship Court,” and nominees were surprised with flowers and yard signs on Nov. 7. Nominees were then asked to take a picture with their signs so the schools could compile the photos for a “Virtual Friendship Court.” Students will cast their votes and a king and queen for each school will be announced prior to Turkey Day.
“We’re not sure what that’s going to look like yet, as things change daily due to COVID, but there will be an announcement and recognition of the king and queen for both schools by Turkey Day,” Vehlewald said.
Spirit Days
Webster Groves and Kirkwood students have a long tradition of wearing their school spirit on their sleeves, and they’re not going to let the lack of a game this year stop them.
In the days leading up to Thanksgiving and what would have been the game, students at both high schools will still have their traditional “Tacky Day,” “Spirit Day” and other themed dress days.
“Tacky Day” is all about crazy outfits in their rival’s colors — Webster students sport Kirkwood’s red and white, and Kirkwood students wear Webster’s orange and black. On “Spirit Day” everyone is back to wearing their own school colors with pride.
Kirkwood High School students are also throwing a few other fun days into the mix including “Pajama Day,” “Crazy Day” and new this year, “Holiday Day.” In the absence of being able to celebrate several holidays during COVID-19, students thought having a “Holiday Day” would be fun, explained Vehlewald. Students are encouraged to wear something to show off their favorite holiday such as ugly sweaters for Christmas, Halloween costumes or any other holiday they want to celebrate.
Vehlewald said all students and teachers are encouraged to participate in the dress up days whether they’re in school buildings or learning virtually.
Paint The Town
Kirkwood and Webster Groves high school students typically go all out decorating school hallways as part of the Turkey Day festivities. However, that’s off this year because of COVID-19.
Instead, Webster Groves High School seniors will participate in “Paint The Town” on Sunday, Nov. 22. Several businesses in Webster Groves have agreed to let seniors paint their windows with Statesmen pride.
In place of hallway decorating at Kirkwood High School, students have created an all-school virtual scavenger hunt.
Pep Rallies
In place of the traditional in-school pep assemblies and evening pep rallies that normally take place the day before the big Turkey Day game, both high schools are putting together a virtual pep rally featuring pre-recorded performances by various school groups.
“We will be putting on a virtual pep rally with performances from our cheerleaders, step team, robotics program and drumline, and end with our senior line dance,” said Munir Prince, assistant activities director at Webster Groves High School and varsity football coach for the Statesmen.
The virtual pep rallies will premiere via links on the districts’ websites and/or YouTube channels the week of Nov. 23.
The bonfires that typically follow the evening pep rallies at each school the night before the game have been canceled.
Chili Contests
Both the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts are putting new spins on their chili contests this year.
In an effort to continue the chili challenge and chili bowl traditions and support local restaurants during the pandemic, districts have partnered with several Kirkwood and Webster restaurants. Community members are encouraged to buy chili (carry out) from participating restaurants now through Nov. 25, then vote for their favorite online.
For a list of participating restaurants in each community, how to vote and other details, see story items on this page.
Food Drives
Both school districts are continuing the tradition of hosting canned food drives to collect items for community food pantries.
Turkey Day Run
The annual Kirkwood/Webster Turkey Day Run is going virtual this year, and there’s a few new twists to the tradition.
The run will still offer both 5K (3.1 mile) and 10K (6.2 mile) routes. New this year will be a Turkey Day Challenge, plus competitions between Kirkwood and Webster Groves to see which city registers more residents and how many miles each city can log. Participants can register now through Thanksgiving Day, and run the races and log mileage Nov. 20-26.
For more information, see items on this page. To register, visit runsignup.com and type Kirkwood in the search box.