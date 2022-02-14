I’m still trying to wrap my mind around the Feb. 1 Webster Groves City Council meeting when City Manager Dr. Marie Peoples presented her plan to close the gap between revenue and expenses. I’m wondering about:
Annual budgets. Who creates them? Who approves them? How often during the year are they reviewed and adjusted? How will this plan impact our city, its work force and our quality of life?
Cuts. A chart showed the largest cuts (almost 25%) to police and firemen. How does this enhance our community and support businesses?
Attracting and retaining staff. Dr. Peoples says employees job hop to the highest wage instead of staying because of the benefits offered them. Is this more common in Arizona? We who work in small to medium non-profit organizations know it’s not all about the money. There are intangibles beyond money that keep us motivated and inspired: A work environment that fosters camaraderie, trust and collaboration; offers flexibility; provides recognition and appreciation; allows opportunity and on-the-job autonomy. Has the city surveyed employees to learn what’s meaningful to them? Are there intangible benefits as well as other benefits that would help inspire and retain them?
Hiring consultants. Aren’t consultants hired when management has no alternative but to seek guidance due to missing skills? If our city manager is experienced, why hire consultants?
Shaming. It was sickening to witness such disrespect toward our mayor. Our council is suppose to work together and solve problems despite their differences. Do those members believe their remarks have fostered an atmosphere conducive to solving problems?
Previously interviewed. In a 2021 WKT article, Dr. Peoples said Webster is financially sound and credited the city council, city staff and the previous city manager for their efforts. What happened?
Anne Murphy
Webster Groves