It is disturbing to me as a small business owner and someone with common sense to see people supporting St. Louis County Executive Sam Page completely shutting down businesses. I understand pointing to the science of people not having a mask on while eating, but shutting down businesses for any extended period of time should be unacceptable to us all. The county (Sam Page) has proven a complete lack of creativity, common sense, and just plain laziness, all in the name of “science.”
How about requiring masks before a server can approach a table? Maybe a little sign you flip when you need service? How about a cart on wheels with a glass barrier that servers use to approach a table? Spread tables out 15 feet instead of six feet. Required air filtration? How about the thousands of people that have recently recovered from COVID? Nope. Not one person can eat in a restaurant in St. Louis County, regardless of size. New outdoor structures that are just a colder version of the indoors are fine though. Walmart and Target parking lots are packed while the most family-oriented small businesses in our community will fail due to terrible leadership in St. Louis County.
Science shows masks help slow the spread of COVID, but what about the science of human behavior? If people are comfortable going out to eat, does anyone honestly think those people are going to stay home and not do anything? They will get together at private residences with zero restrictions. Anyone in St. Louis County can drive 10-15 minutes to dine indoors in any one of the surrounding counties or St. Louis City. Closing restaurants in St. Louis County will eventually prove to have had zero impact on the spread of COVID. At least Page is still getting a full paycheck and his needy anesthesiology practice was able to receive $5.4 million from the Paycheck Protection Plan.
Dave Callanan
Kirkwood