In passing a “vote of resolution” on Tuesday night, the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen hopes to dispel any concerns that residents might have over the city relinquishing additional services to St. Louis County.
In new business — not posted on the agenda prior to the board’s regular meeting on May 9 — Alderman Keith Peters introduced a motion that it makes clear that Shrewsbury does not intend “any further outsourcing of city services.” The resolution passed on a voice vote during the meeting after a brief discussion of why it was needed in the first place.
The city does contract emergency dispatch services with St. Louis County, but the adopted resolution “sends a clear message to our police and fire services that they are not in danger of outsourcing,” Peters said.
“There has been no discussion (of outsourcing),” said Mayor Mike Travaglini, voicing favor for the resolution. “I also would like to put these rumors to rest.”
Shrewsbury voters recently passed major tax increases to support city services, but the city also is working with outside consultants to determine the scope of future needs and expenses. Several aldermen said residents in their wards are worried about losing local services and have approached them in recent days and weeks.
While the resolution is a non-binding “expression of legislative intent” according to City Attorney Mike Daming, it does mean the board would have to take a vote overturning the resolution before considering any action that might contradict its intent to preserve local services.
“Three o’clock in the morning when I call an ambulance, I want my people there,” Shrewsbury Board Member Bette Welch said, voicing support for the resolution. “I don’t want the county there.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the board:
• Heard reports from city departments, including word that firefighters have completed wildfire response training.
• Learned that Shrewsbury Police Officer Zachery King will be honored later this month during the Mothers Against Drunk Driving “Heroes for Heroes” event in St. Charles.
• Passed into law new ordinances for marijuana cultivation, sale and use that bring the city into alignment with Missouri’s statutes.