What a treat to read Bette Welch’s ad thanking Shrewsbury residents for voting for her. Not only did Bette honor the trust voters placed in her, but she honored her opponent, Mike Travaglini, for his service to the city of Shrewsbury. This simple act is an example, at the grassroots level, of how politics should begin and flourish in a respectful way.
One of Bette’s personal goals is to develop a mentoring program in public service. In case you didn’t know, Bette already mentors Webster High School students in the business arena. Her collective vision for residents assuring representation and transparency in Shrewsbury government is an example of which larger governments should take note.
She wants to build on the accomplishments of others, make city council accessible to everyone and re-imagine Abe Lincoln’s “government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Shrewsbury will truly benefit from her service to our community. How good is that!
Kathy Hill
Shrewsbury