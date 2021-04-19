Saying they were responding to neighbors’ concerns, the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen on April 13 unanimously voted down a request for construction of a two-sided, LED digital electronic billboard at 7309 Melbourne Ave.
The property is owned by the city of Shrewsbury and is the location for the public works department facilities.
The billboard, which could have been up to 80 feet high, would have pointed toward the east and westbound lanes of nearby Interstate 44, according to Brent and Melissa Porlier, representing Porlier Outdoor Advertising Company.
Brent Porlier said even an 80-foot billboard would be 20 feet shorter than a cell tower that’s already on the property.
“The dollars involved are significant,” Porlier said. “The city would receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments (over the billboard’s lifetime), and there would be an opportunity for the city to use the billboard at no cost to advertise initiatives, events, promotions, job openings and more. A digital billboard could become part of the city’s marketing plan.”
Alderman John Odenwald opposed the plan, saying the billboard would bring only $25,000 a year to the city.
To address concerns, he said the firm would be willing to have the digital configuration only on the east-facing side of the billboard, with a standard static billboard on the west-facing side. The company also agreed to turn the billboard lights off on the west-facing side from 10 p.m. to dusk.
Alderwoman Elisa Reeves also expressed opposition.
“I appreciate Mr. Porlier for bringing the project to us, but we’ve seen residents who have spoken out against billboards at this site, now and in the past,” she said. “While the lighting would be an important consideration, the main issue is just the presence of a billboard in people’s neighborhood. Having it there would wear on neighbors, and I worry about the possible effect on property values even if you turn lights off or make part of the billboard static.”
Shrewsbury Mayor Sam Scherer said the vote “does not slam the door completely shut” on the concept of a billboard somewhere in the city in the future, provided that an appropriate location could be found with minimal impact to the surrounding community.
Resident Matt Ricketts said the billboard is not in the best interests of the community.
“Studies are clear on billboards and driver distractions, so I’m glad we’re not adding to distractions,” he said, pointing to recent accidents in that area of Interstate 44.