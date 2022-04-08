Shrewsbury residents approved two tax measures at the polls on Tuesday.
Prop A
Prop A — a property tax increase that will raise the current residential tax rate of 37.7 cents per $100 of assessed value to the $1 tax rate ceiling — passed with 855 “yes” votes (60%) to 570 “no” votes (40%), according to unofficial election results from the St. Louis County Board of Elections.
For a home appraised at $150,000, the increase will amount to roughly $177 a year. For a home appraised at $200,000, the increase will be roughly $236 a year.
City leaders said Prop A, which is expected to generate up to $905,000 annually for the city, is necessary to support and maintain critical services for the health, safety and welfare of Shrewsbury residents. The tax increase will be used to fund city services including police, fire and emergency medical services, public works, and parks and other facilities.
Prop U
Shrewsbury voters overwhelmingly approved Prop U, a local use tax on the purchase of goods by residents from out-of-state vendors. Prop U passed with 964 “yes” votes (67.7%) to 459 “no” votes (32.3%), according to unofficial election results from the St. Louis County Board of Elections.
City officials remind residents that Prop U is not a “double tax.” Residents who pay local sales tax on a purchase will not pay a use tax on the same purchase. The local use tax, which is the same amount as the sales tax rate, applies to purchases made from out-of-state vendors.
Prop U is expected to generate roughly $176,000 a year, and the funds will help pay for public safety, roads, sidewalks, parks and emergency equipment. Interim City Administrator Brown said revenue from Prop U would replace revenue the city used to get before residents started shopping online.
Webster Groves and Oakland residents also approved a use tax at the polls on Tuesday, but Prop C in St. Louis County, which asked voters to adopt a county-wide local use tax failed with 58.1% of residents voting against it.
Shrewsbury, Webster Groves and Oakland now join more than 200 other cities with a use tax in place including Kirkwood, Rock Hill, Glendale, Des Peres, Crestwood, Clayton, Brentwood and Maplewood.
Thank You
Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini thanked residents for passing both measures.
“On behalf of the city of Shrewsbury and its employees, I would like to thank our citizens for a record-breaking turnout at the polls that resulted in the passage of Propositions A and U,” the mayor said on Wednesday. “We now get to work to judiciously manage the mandate to preserve our city services in the most cost effective manner possible.”
Mayor Travaglini ran unopposed and was reelected, as were board of aldermen incumbents Keith Peters (Ward I), Gregory Lauter (Ward 2) and Michael O. Schmelzle (Ward 3).