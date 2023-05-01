Shrewsbury will create a master plan for its outdoor athletic courts thanks in part to grant funding.
The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to a measure that will see the city partner with SWT Design to conduct a needs assessment of its outdoor sports courts. According to Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Director Chris Buck, the city is responding to residents’ desires for new and improved courts for sports such as basketball, tennis and especially pickleball, which was specifically mentioned at the meeting.
“We have some aging sports courts, and we need to see what the community desires,” Buck explained, adding that public forums will be part of the planning process.
The contract with SWT Design totals $12,500, but nearly all of that amount is covered by a $10,000 grant awarded to Shrewsbury by the Municipal Parks Commission. While there is no specific timetable for the improvements, Buck expects the project will take six to eight months to complete.
In other business, the board:
• Gave final approval for Midwest Pool Management to operate the municipal aquatic center for the summer 2023 season.
• Gave first reading to a bill that amends the Shrewsbury ordinances regarding marijuana usage to be in line with the state of Missouri laws now that recreational use of the drug is legalized.
• Discussed the move of upcoming “Shrewsbury Nights” food truck events to Thursdays from Fridays under the city’s guidance. The city has hosted food trucks in the park since the pandemic.