Shrewsbury’s newly-elected officials were sworn in Tuesday evening during a regular meeting of the board of alderman.
The board welcomed Mayor Mike Travaglini, Ward 1 Alderman Keith Peters, Ward 2 Alderman Gregory Lauter and Ward 3 Alderman Michael Schmelzle.
Prior to the April election, Travaglini had served as the city’s interim mayor since May 2021, when then-mayor Sam Scherer resigned for health reasons.
In other business, the city’s newly-appointed Director of Finance Diana Madrid, who began April 20, presented a quarterly budget review. The board will hold a budget workshop on May 18. During the workshop, aldermen plan to review the city’s 2023 proposed budget, a recommendation to lift salary freezes and a proposal to establish a finance committee, which would be involved in financial oversight of the budget, financial statements and other financial matters of the city.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Interim City Administrator/City Clerk Elliot Brown provided an update on Dunkin’ Donuts.
In March, the board approved a special use permit to allow the chain to construct a 1,030-square-foot shop at Big Bend Boulevard and Laclede Station Road. Since then, additional architectural plans have been submitted for review, which is the last step in the process before the project can begin. The city anticipates the Dunkin’ Donuts will be completed before year’s end.