There has been a lot happening in the city of Shrewsbury recently that raises concerns. As a fellow resident, I ask citizens to pay attention and speak up, as changes could happen quickly that will affect the way the city is run, its programming, and your tax dollars for years to come.
Most recently, the city has suddenly created a strategic plan and is rushing to get it approved by the board of aldermen by the end of the month. They quietly published an announcement of a public hearing in the newspaper (WKT Sept. 1, 2023). As of the submission of my comment on Sept. 4, there has been no other mention of the public hearing to citizens in any form nor is the actual strategic plan available anywhere on the city’s website.
A strategic plan is a city’s overall, long-term plan for the future, helping to determine where they want to be in three to five years. Creating a strategic plan should take months or years of discussion and input. The city has no scheduled open houses for citizens to understand the goal of a strategic plan, how it affects them, and to ask questions.
Instead, residents are supposed to read a document they don’t have access to yet, know how a strategic plan works, understand how it will affect them and their community, and make an informed comment at the public hearing on Sept. 12. This is a sham and an insult to all the citizens of Shrewsbury.
You must pay attention and make yourself heard. We cannot allow our voices to be systematically silenced. Certain elected officials and administrators are under the impression that silence equals consent when the city is going out of its way to exclude Shrewsbury citizens from the democratic process.
Elisa Reeves
Former Shrewsbury
Alderperson
Editor’s Note: Shrewsbury officials announced on Tuesday that the strategic plan draft is now available for viewing on the city’s website.