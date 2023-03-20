Using surveillance footage and Flock cameras, police in two municipalities have linked suspects to a Dierbergs parking lot robbery in Shrewsbury and a Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters earlier this month.
An 81-year-old customer at Dierbergs in Shrewsbury was pushing her shopping cart to her car on March 3. As she stopped at her vehicle, a gray SUV pulled up next to her and a man got out and told her he wanted her purse. He pulled it from her arm, got back into the SUV and fled the area. The victim was not physically harmed.
Later in the day, the same suspect shot a 52-year-old woman in the face in the passenger seat of her car while attempting to steal her purse in the parking lot of the St. Peters Schnucks. He then got into a gray SUV and fled the scene.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas said Tuesday that working with the St. Peters Police Department and using surveillance footage and Flock cameras from Dierbergs’ parking lot, law enforcement officers were able to tie the two incidents together and charge the suspect.
Tyrone Miller, 24, is charged in St. Peters with first-degree felony assault, armed criminal action and attempted robbery for shooting the 52-year-old woman in the face at the St. Peters Schnucks. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
His girlfriend, Jayana Dobbs, 22, is charged in St. Peters with accessory to first-degree assault, accessory to armed criminal action and first-degree robbery. Both are in custody and each are being held at the St. Charles County Jail on $1 million bond.
Shrewsbury detectives have already interviewed the suspects at the facilities in St. Charles County and additional charges are pending.
“Suffice it to say, it was a good day,” Vargas said. “As soon as they find a way to post bail, we will be able to get them on our charges as well.”
If not for Dierbergs’ Flock cameras located at Mackenzie Pointe, as well as others throughout the St. Louis area, Vargas said the crimes would have been more difficult to connect.
The devices are automated license plate readers, scanning every vehicle that passes and instantly scanning law enforcement databases. Shrewsbury’s Board of Aldermen approved eight Flock cameras for the city earlier this month and those devices are expected to be in place by this summer.