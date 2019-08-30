Two days after what police called a suspicious incident in Webster Groves involving a man in a white van who followed a student home from school, a similar incident was reported in Shrewsbury.
Shrewsbury police responded to the 7500 block of Brunswick on Thursday evening, Aug. 22, for a report of a man in a white van who followed a teenager home.
“When the teen exited the vehicle, the driver of the van attempted to wave the teen to his vehicle,” Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas said. “However, once he saw the teen’s father exit the car, the van turned around and left the area.”
The driver of the van was described as a skinny, white man in his late 20’s wearing a dirty white tank top. The van was described as a white panel van with damage to the front passenger quarter panel, which is similar to the van that was reportedly involved in a suspicious incident earlier this week in Webster Groves.
In that incident, a man in a white van followed a Bristol Elementary School student on the way home from school around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to Webster Groves police.
The vehicle, possibly a Ford Econoline and described as a white commercial van with damage to the front bumper and no rear windows, was parked behind businesses in the 100 block of West Lockwood near the Bristol Elementary School playground.
At the intersection of South Maple and Cedar Avenue, the student noticed the white van following him as he was walking home, police said. He believed it to be the same van he had seen in the parking lot.
The man did not attempt to lure or force the student into the vehicle, but said: “I know your mom and I’m supposed to take you home.”
The driver knew the student’s home address, but the student didn’t recognize him and the man fled. The van was last seen traveling west on East Cedar Avenue.
The driver was described as a white man with medium-length red hair and a dark tattoo on his face, possibly a star with dots around it near his right eye. He also spoke with a “drawl.”
Police have not said whether they believe the incidents are related, but are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the danger of talking to strangers, as well as what they should do if faced with a similar situation.
Anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to call the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000 or the Shrewsbury Police Department at 314-645-3000.