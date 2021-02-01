The Shrewsbury Police Department is seeking information in the theft of several catalytic converters and work vehicles from Allen Irrigation at 7219 Weil Ave.
Police report that in the past three weeks suspects have entered the enclosed area of Allen Irrigation in the overnight hours by climbing the fence in the northwest corner of the property near Nottingham Avenue.
On Jan. 1, 2021, a suspect climbed the fence and proceeded to steal catalytic converters from two work vehicles and attempted to steal them from two other vehicles, severely damaging both. Surveillance footage showed a man in the parking lot crawling under work vehicles. He was then seen on camera running to the northwest corner of the property to leave.
On Jan. 24, officers found the gate to the property damaged around 4 a.m. During the course of the investigation and after viewing surveillance video, it was determined that two suspects climbed the fence in the northwest corner of the property just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 23. They left and returned to the property twice before the gate was found damaged.
The suspects stole two work vehicles and one personal vehicle from the lot. They damaged the exit gate mechanism to get the vehicles off the property, according to police.
Shrewsbury police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Shrewsbury Detective Bureau at 314-647-5656, ext. 131.