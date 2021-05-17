The Shrewsbury Police Department is investigating numerous reports of cars being rifled through in the overnight hours on Sunday, May 9, and Monday, May 10. Reports were received from the following areas:
Sunday night-Monday morning
• 5000 block of Wilshusen
• 4800 block of Verguene
• 5000 block of Michael
• 7500 block of Nottingham
• 7400 block of Brunswick
• 7200 block of Murdoch
Monday night-Tuesday morning
• 7400-7500 block of Lansdowne
• 7200, 7400-7500 block of Nottingham
• F4300 block of Shrewsbury
Most vehicles were left unlocked, and several had damage to the door lock mechanism. Items stolen included computers, loose change, tools, power cords and any other items of any value.
In a few cases, surveillance cameras showed a man on a bicycle. However, police report that all of these incidents were not committed by this lone individual.
Police are asking residents in these areas to check surveillance camera footage in the overnight hours of Sunday and Monday. Forward footage to police@cityofshrewsbury.com. Anyone with information on these incidents can call 314-645-3000.