The Shrewsbury Police Department reports having received numerous complaints about golf carts being driven on grassy areas and on city streets. Complaints include golf cart operators failing to follow the rules of the road.
Police report that golf carts are not allowed to operate on any city street with a posted speed limit greater than 25 mph. Anyone operating a golf cart on city streets must possess a valid driver’s license. Children are not allowed to operate golf carts.
“The golf cart operator shall observe all state traffic laws and city ordinance provisions regarding the rules of the road while operating the golf cart upon city streets,” according to the city’s statute.
Stop signs, electric signals, speed limits, and other rules of the road must be followed.
Golf carts are not allowed on the walking paths in city parks or on any grassy areas within the city.
“No person shall ride on or operate a golf cart upon any sidewalk within the boundaries of any city park, except in designated parking areas,” according to the law.
In addition, golf carts operated on city streets must be equipped with adequate brakes, two headlights and two tail/brake lights.