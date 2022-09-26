Since the beginning of 2022, five firearms have been stolen from vehicles within the city of Shrewsbury. In 2021, seven were stolen from vehicles. Some of those vehicles had been left unlocked; some had been locked and had windows broken to gain entry.
Please be a responsible gun owner. Make sure your guns are secure. Keeping your gun inside your car, whether the car is locked or not, is NOT enough. Putting firearms in the glove box or center console is NOT enough. Hiding firearms under the seat or between the seat and console is NOT enough.
Criminals are getting into cars and finding these weapons. There have been incidents in surrounding areas in which guns stolen from vehicles have been used in other crimes, including shots taken at citizens attempting to scare car thieves away.
The best way to secure your weapon inside your vehicle is to install a vehicle gun safe that is attached to your vehicle — either under the seat or in the trunk. These are readily available online (Google “gun safe for car”) in a variety of models and price ranges. It’s additional protection to ensure that your weapon does not end up in the hands of criminals (adult and juvenile).
We need your help! Keep your family and your neighbors safe. Secure your guns!
The Shrewsbury Police Department provides gun lock cables at no cost to our residents. Please contact us if you would like to take advantage of these safety locks.
Colonel Lisa Vargas
Shrewsbury Police Chief